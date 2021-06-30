Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:ASCI)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ASCI stock opened at GBX 339.90 ($4.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 364 ($4.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 354.42.

In other Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust news, insider Christopher Metcalfe purchased 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £35,300 ($46,119.68).

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

