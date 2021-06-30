Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $8,937,769.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,214 shares of company stock worth $10,063,009. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

