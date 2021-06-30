Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $227,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $977,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,132 shares of company stock worth $4,841,267. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.46. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.