Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 83,734 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,271,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.05.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

