Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NES opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $36 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

