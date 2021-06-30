Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $63,000 Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.48 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.26.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

