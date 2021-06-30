Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.85. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

