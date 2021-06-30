Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report sales of $3.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $15.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $17.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $44.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $512.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $454,451. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.