Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.90. 29,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.55. The firm has a market cap of $186.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

