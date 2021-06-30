ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.28% of ACON S2 Acquisition worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 106,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STWO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 8,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,016. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

