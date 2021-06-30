Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,657 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

ADBE traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $588.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,412. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.29 and a twelve month high of $591.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.