Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 683.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. Aedifica has a 52-week low of $121.35 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.86.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

