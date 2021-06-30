AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. AeroVironment updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.65.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,616 shares of company stock worth $15,665,020. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

