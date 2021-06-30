Afentra (LON:AET) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Afentra PLC (LON:AET) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.40 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.80 ($0.19). Approximately 82,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,254,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.65 ($0.19).

A number of analysts have commented on AET shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 103.38 and a current ratio of 103.54.

In other Afentra news, insider Ian Cloke bought 187,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £30,008.80 ($39,206.69).

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

