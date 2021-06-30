Afentra PLC (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Short Interest Update

Afentra PLC (OTCMKTS:STGAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 640.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Afentra to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

STGAF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417. Afentra has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

