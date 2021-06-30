AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AGF Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.40.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF.B traded down C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. AGF Management has a one year low of C$4.85 and a one year high of C$8.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,864,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.