Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$30.65 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.