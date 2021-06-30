Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$30.65 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

