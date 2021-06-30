Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, an increase of 698.5% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

