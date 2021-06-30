Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $88.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.87.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.