Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 103.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,994 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.7% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $183.61. 48,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $185.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.38.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

