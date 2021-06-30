Algert Global LLC Acquires 674 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.98. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,274,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,313 shares of company stock valued at $21,084,620.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

