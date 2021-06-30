Algert Global LLC Invests $627,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

SNBR stock opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.45. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

