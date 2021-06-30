Algert Global LLC Lowers Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,140 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.16. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

CWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

