Algert Global LLC Purchases 1,260 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of STMP opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.23. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.35. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

