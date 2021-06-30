Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 97.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 139,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

OOMA opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.16 million, a PE ratio of -182.27 and a beta of 0.40. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.