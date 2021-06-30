Algert Global LLC Sells 11,340 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 139,270 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,391.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 137,725 shares worth $1,393,381. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

