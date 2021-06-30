Algert Global LLC Sells 9,882 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Encore Wire stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

