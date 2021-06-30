Alien Worlds Market Capitalization Reaches $66.48 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $66.48 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars.

