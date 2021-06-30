Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $53,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $100.10 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.