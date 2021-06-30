AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE:AB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,536. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

