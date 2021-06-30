Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,022 shares of company stock worth $23,233,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

