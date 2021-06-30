Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.48. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

