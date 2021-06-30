Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $710,000 Investment in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,967 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

