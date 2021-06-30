Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 35,641 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,641 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Ennis worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 112,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ennis by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 30,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ennis by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ennis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBF opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $22.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $557.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 7.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

