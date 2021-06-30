Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 46,934 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 78.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,934 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 262,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $959.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

