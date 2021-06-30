Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 8,767 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3,193.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

