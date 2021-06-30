Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 9,857 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

