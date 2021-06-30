Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.68. 49,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 23,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

