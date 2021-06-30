Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,295 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $400.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.95 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,862 shares of company stock worth $47,867,502. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.