Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $87,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

