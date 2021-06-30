Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $361,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,583.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $941.44 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,106.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,439.41.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,856.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

