Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $464,000 in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAOI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

