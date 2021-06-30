Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTWN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgetown stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

