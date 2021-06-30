Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 475.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,317 shares of company stock worth $163,436,616 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $16.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,504.35. 28,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,582. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,414.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,383.96 and a 1 year high of $2,555.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

