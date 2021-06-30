Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,432.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,386.93 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,357.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

