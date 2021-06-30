Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded down $8.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,436.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,386.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,357.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

