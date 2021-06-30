Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $2,850.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,519.32.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,520.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,414.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,383.96 and a one year high of $2,555.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,317 shares of company stock worth $163,436,616 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.