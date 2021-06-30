AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,400 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 128.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $9,974,158. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on APLS. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

