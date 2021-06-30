AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $40,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $198.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

