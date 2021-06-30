AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,765,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

